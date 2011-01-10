Khloe Kardashian Newest Prego, Daria Fresh In Celine

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Cline Spring Summer 2011 Ad Campaign features Daria Werbowy shot by Juergen Teller holding a skateboard with yoga hair, looking so fresh and so clean. Only this chick can pull of yoga hair in an ad. (Fashion Copious)
- Khloe Kardashian is the latest in a long line of rumored newly preggers! Kongratulations, that’s going to be one big baby. (NY Post)
- Kelly Cutrone’s new MTV show is more self help guru than reality spitfire. The casting call for it reads, Kelly Cutroneis here to push you to achieve your goals. Shes been there, and has the know-how to kick your dreams into gear. Is Kel the new Oprah? (Fashionista)
- Designers are so creative! DVF’s print man, Suki Cheema explains this fun story: “One time, she [Diane von Furstenberg] spilled beet juice and wiped it up with a paper towel. She brought in the dried-up towel and said, ‘This is the color that I want.'” Genius. (WSJ)
- Emmanuelle Alt will be giving up her ties to Balmain and Isabel Marant in order to fulfill duties in her new role. Seems women can’t have it all. (WWD)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @ninagarcia Rules 2 be broken:”Never wear black with brown or navy” Rubbish. Black w/Brwn, Nvy or Gray is a thoroughly modern twist on classic dressing You tell them sister.
- RT @shopbop Heading to Playa Del Carmen with @KateCieps & @momothestyler for our Spring Trends photo shoot!! #jealous
- RT @reece_hudson Photo: INSPIRATION http://tumblr.com/x5x18exlz0 Indeed.
- RT @garancedore The Garance Dore assistant position is New York based Jump on it internship seekers!
- RT @ManRepeller Recent acquisition from my ma’s closet. http://plixi.com/p/69114499 Wish my Ma had an Alaia collection to pilfer.