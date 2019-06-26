Apparently, Khloé Kardashian Is In Love Again & We Are Confusion

Listen, we adore love, and new beginnings–but healing, therapy, and discernment must come first. Khloé Kardashian just hinted that she’s in love again and honestly, we have no words. For the last five months, we’ve been watching her cling onto the Tristan Thompson/ Jordyn Woods cheating scandal that apparently blew up her life. Though we’re no fans of how Khloé handled the situation, we were pleased to see the Good American designer focusing on herself and the happiness of her baby daughter, True.

Thompson was never a prize, and after the NBA player cheated on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet while she was 9 months pregnant and then placed his lips on a family friend, we could see why Khloé wanted to take a break from dating. She’s even reliving the whole ordeal now on KUWTK. Apparently, it involved some sort of illness and a pregnancy scare as well, even though she and Thompson may not have been technically together when the whole scandal happened.

Now, True’s mama is on Instagram shaking shit up and dropping clues about a new romance. Honestly, girl, we’re unable. On a recent post, she left a song lyric which read, “wise men say, only fools rush in, but I can’t help falling in love with you.”

Khloé sweetie–what are you doing?

First and foremost we pray this subliminal tweet has nothing to do with romantic love and we certainly hope it has nothing to do with Tristan.

One commenter got real quippy saying, “So sis you’re saying that you were a fool to rush into a relationship with a man who had just left his pregnant girlfriend to start another relationship with you?!?”

Find the lie.

Meanwhile, most people just want her to slow TF down and not rush into something new. Other comments read:

“I guess the wise man didn’t have this conversation with you.”

“Well thm you’re a damn fool, knowing how you rushed your relationship with you know who.”

“Lmaooo are you calling yourself a FOOL?”

“He’s not worth it sis.”

Hopefully, she’s just talking about another one of her Flat Tummy tea mixes or Kim’s new shapewear line or something because we can’t do this drama again.