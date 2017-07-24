Khloe Kardashian Just Dyed Her Hair Bronde for the Last Days of Summer

Summer may be winding down, but that hasn’t stopped Khloe Kardashian from looking absolute fiyaaaah with a new hair color. So what is it? Brown? Blonde? Actually, it’s a little bit of both. The 33-year-old is getting the best of both worlds with the prettiest bronde hair color that’s got us drooling for days.

While Khloe’s dabbled as a blonde and a brunette before, this is the most we’ve seen her tow the line between the two hair colors. Before that, the closest phases Khloe came to going bronde were the times she grew out her dark roots, added honey to her blonde, or went ombre. And Khloe isn’t the first celeb to make bronde a thing, either. In May, Gigi Hadid first peaked our attention to the hybrid hair color when she showed up to the 2017 Met Gala with dusty bronde hair.

The mastermind behind the color is celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, a favorite of Khloe’s who has also worked on the heads of stars like Emma Stone and Chrissy Teigen. Along with a new color, Khloe also seems to be sporting wavy hair extensions to add some length to the lob she got last month.

Justine Marjan, the stylist responsible for Khloe’s envy-worthy do, showed off her new look on Instagram yesterday with a paparazzi picture of Khloe holding hands with boyfriend and NBA player Tristan Thompson, while flaunting her fresh color.

Though younger sister Kylie Jenner is typically in the spotlight for her eye-catching hair changes (via wigs, usually), it looks like Khloe is giving Kylie a run for her money with this end-of-the-summer hair color.