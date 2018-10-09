Khloé Kardashian Claims She’s Never Had Plastic Surgery, But Fans Aren’t Convinced

In Hollywood, no one is followed by more plastic surgery rumors than the Kardashian-Jenners. Some of them have confessed to it. Some of them have denied it. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating what they’ve had done.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner gifted her friend, Sheila, a face and neck lift for her birthday. The scene inspired Khloé Kardashian to tweet about her own fear of plastic surgery and how she wishes there were a “pill” she could take instead.

Many fans were confused by Khloé’s tweet, as many considered it to be a claim that she’s never received plastic surgery before. To express their confusion, many fans retweeted Khloé’s tweet with pictures where the reality star’s face looks drastically different than it does now. Several fans also accused Khloé of lying by claiming that the pictures were evidence that she clearly had plastic surgery.

Though Khloé hasn’t admitted to going under the knife, she confessed on her talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, in 2016 that she did receive facial fillers. However, she didn’t keep them for long, as she went to her doctor to get them dissolved soon after. “My face was fucked,” she said. “It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there—I went to have it all dissolved like three times.”

In July, Khloé also shut down speculation that she received a nose job by explaining that she hasn’t gotten a rhinoplasty, but thinks about it “everyday.” “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour,” she commented back to a fan.

It’s unclear what Khloé was exactly communicating in her tweet. Perhaps she meant she’s scared to get surgery again or perhaps she was suggesting that she’s never had it. It’s also unclear if she considers fillers plastic surgery, but judging from her tweet, she likely doesn’t. We don’t know if Khloé has had work done to her face. But retweeting her with old pictures of herself likely isn’t the solution.