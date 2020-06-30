Khloé Kardashian’s Net Worth Proves She Has Plenty Reason to Celebrate

Scroll To See More Images

With sisters Kim and Kendall heading into billionaire status, many might be wondering where Khloé Kardashian’s net worth rests in comparison. Like her business-savvy siblings, the 36-year-old Good American co-founder has plenty going for her besides her role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians—so let’s just say that she’s also doing very, very well for herself in that regard.

We’ll get to *exactly* how well she’s doing in a moment, but first, there’s cause for celebration: Other than being wealthy and healthy, the youngest Kardashian sister recently had another birthday. Khloé rang in her 36th birthday on June 27 with a socially distanced bash, which included a “SMALL” guest list but “MAJOR” decor, according to the reality star.

The KarJenner crew was in attendance, with photos from Koko’s special day showing off her siblings Rob, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with mom Kris and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The NBA player, who shares daughter True Thompson with the birthday girl, used the festivities as an opportunity to express his “love” for the KUWTK star.

While we’re still not sure what Khloé’s situation with Tristan is—are they dating? are they not?—we do know how much she’s worth. And to be clear, that’s with or without a man. For everything we know about Khloé Kardashian’s net worth, just keep on reading.

How much does Khloé make from KUWTK?

In 2017, Keeping Up With the Kardashians was renewed for five years with E! in a deal amounting to “below $100 million” for the first three years. But some sources claim the KarJenners are receiving up to $150 million in total for the deal. Now, given that momager Kris Jenner admitted in 2017 in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that “Everybody gets paid pretty much equally,” we can go ahead and split up that E! deal accordingly.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, that breaks down to anywhere up to $930,000 per episode for each leading member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. With Khloé’s spot in the limelight, we have no doubt she’s bringing in that big of a salary.

How else does Khloé make money?

Over the years, Khloé has starred in multiple other Kardashian-spinoffs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Khloé and Lamar, and Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. The reality star is also the co-founder of Good American Jeans, a successful clothing brand. And like the other KarJenner sisters, Khloé definitely indulges in a good endorsement deal on social media from time to time. According to Forbes, all of these streams of income earned her up to $15 million in 2016 alone.

What is Khloé Kardashian’s net worth?

According to Money, Khloé is worth approximately $40 million as of 2020.