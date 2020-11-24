Khloé Kardashian Isn’t ‘Uprooting’ Her Life to Move to Boston For Tristan Thompson’s Celtics Job

Staying put. Khloé Kardashian won’t move with Tristan Thompson for the Boston Celtics. News broke on Saturday, November 21, that the NBA star signed with the Boston Celtics after playing nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tristan’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, confirmed the news to Yahoo Sports, which reported that the athlete signed a $19 million deal to play as a center and power forward player for the Massachusetts-based team for two years. So will his on-again, off-again girlfriend and the mother of his child move with him?

According to a report by TMZ on Tuesday, November 24, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has no plans to “uproot” her and their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson’s life to move from Los Angeles to Boston with Tristan. Per TMZ’s sources, Khloé and True plan to make “extended visits” to see Tristan in Boston, but L.A. will remain their home. The reason for Khloé and Tristan’s long-distance relationship is that Khloé doesn’t want True to be away from her cousins a.k.a. the kids of her siblings, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

Kim is parents to daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1. Kourtney Kardashian is the parent of three kids: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and Penelope, 8. Kylie and Rob both have one kid. Kylie is the mom of True’s cousin Stormi, 2, and Rob is the father of True’s other cousin, Dream, 4.

A source told E! News on Monday that KoKo is “supportive” of Tristan’s career, which is why she’s willing to make a long-distance relationship work for their family. “Khloé is supportive of Tristan and his career,” the source said.. “She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn’t intend to uproot her and their life.”

The source continued, “They don’t know what’s going to happen. They are still figuring things out.”

Khloé’s sister Kim is also supportive of Tristan’s move. After news broke of his deal with the Boston Celtics, the KKW Beauty founder took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate him: “Boston here we come!!!” she wrote. KoKo’s brother, Rob, also took to his social media to congratulate Tristan on his new gig. “LET’S GO @realtristan13,” he wrote.