Khloé Kardashian Mom-Shamed for Covering True’s Hair with a Wrap

Say what you want about the Kardashian-Jenners, but there’s no denying their babies are cute, especially Khloé Kardashian’s 7-month-old daughter, True Thompson. The 34-year-old proved this on Wednesday when she posted a beyond-adorable Instagram of True hanging out in the reality star’s Birkin. But as cute as the picture was, fans somehow found a way to shame Khloé for it.
The picture featured True, as happy as could be, in a navy dress and leopard-print head wrap, posing in her mom’s expensive alligator-skin-like Hermès Birkin. The picture screams cute, so what could be so wrong with it, you ask? Well, many fans had an issue with Khloé’s decision to cover True’s hair with a head wrap.
Fans criticized Khloé’s True’s natural hair and head shape, accusing her of being “ashamed” of it. Many pointed out that this isn’t the first time that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has covered True’s head either. Recent pictures show the baby with some sort of head covering, from scarves to headbands. The critics mainly accused Khloé of being ashamed by True’s appearance, though there were some who also accused her of hindering True’s growth by covering her head with wraps. A few comments included:
“BUT why always got her in head rag?? Come on now let her hair breathe..what ya ashamed of Khloe I mean ALWays got her head wrapped Dang!!!”
“Very cute baby but what is with the hair wrap all the time????????”
“Just one suggestion the wrap around her head is not good for her head”
MORE: The Definitive Guide to Each of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Tattoos
View this post on Instagram
Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! You make life look fabulous! At every single stage! You excite me when it comes to my future!! I can only pray I can leave a mark on people the way you do 🙏🏽 I love you so much. Without you, I would never be where I am right now. Literally and emotionally. You've been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I am so thankful to have you in my life! Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Queen 👑
MORE: What Each of the Kardashian-Jenner’s Closets Look Like
However, some fans did come to the reality star’s defense, letting the haters know that Khloé’s baby is her own and she can dress and mother her however she wants. Some fans also explained that babies often have their hair fall out, which is why a head wrap might be in place to make sure it doesn’t go everywhere.
All in all, these fans are right. Khloé is a capable mom and can parent her own kid, without the help of anonymous commentators.