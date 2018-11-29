Khloé Kardashian Mom-Shamed for Covering True’s Hair with a Wrap

Say what you want about the Kardashian-Jenners, but there’s no denying their babies are cute, especially Khloé Kardashian’s 7-month-old daughter, True Thompson. The 34-year-old proved this on Wednesday when she posted a beyond-adorable Instagram of True hanging out in the reality star’s Birkin. But as cute as the picture was, fans somehow found a way to shame Khloé for it.

The picture featured True, as happy as could be, in a navy dress and leopard-print head wrap, posing in her mom’s expensive alligator-skin-like Hermès Birkin. The picture screams cute, so what could be so wrong with it, you ask? Well, many fans had an issue with Khloé’s decision to cover True’s hair with a head wrap.

Fans criticized Khloé’s True’s natural hair and head shape, accusing her of being “ashamed” of it. Many pointed out that this isn’t the first time that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has covered True’s head either. Recent pictures show the baby with some sort of head covering, from scarves to headbands. The critics mainly accused Khloé of being ashamed by True’s appearance, though there were some who also accused her of hindering True’s growth by covering her head with wraps. A few comments included:

“BUT why always got her in head rag?? Come on now let her hair breathe..what ya ashamed of Khloe I mean ALWays got her head wrapped Dang!!!”

“Very cute baby but what is with the hair wrap all the time????????”

“Just one suggestion the wrap around her head is not good for her head”

However, some fans did come to the reality star’s defense, letting the haters know that Khloé’s baby is her own and she can dress and mother her however she wants. Some fans also explained that babies often have their hair fall out, which is why a head wrap might be in place to make sure it doesn’t go everywhere.

All in all, these fans are right. Khloé is a capable mom and can parent her own kid, without the help of anonymous commentators.