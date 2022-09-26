Khloé Was Just Spotted Cuddling A Netflix Actor After Tristan Posted a Shirtless Selfie

A new turn of events? After they were spotted cuddling after Kim’s show at Milan Fashion Week, many Kardashian fans are asking: are Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone dating?

Khloé posted a story of her hugging the 365 Days actor on her Instagram after her sister Kim’s collaboration show with Dolce & Gabbana. One Twitter user commented on the pairing, “Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed.” Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson posted a shirtless selfie of himself at the gym and posted it on his stories while his ex was cuddling with the Netflix actor. It’s not known whether Khloé and Michele are official, but they do look cute in their pictures together.

Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate just gave birth to their second child on August 5, 2022. A representative of Khloé confirmed the birth in a statement to Page Six. Khloé first confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in July 2022 via a statement from her representative. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement read.

The first time the Good American founder talked about raising her surrogate baby and her daughter True was in an interview with Elle in August 2022. “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” Khloé gushed. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. We have to take those roles seriously.” In a confessional on season 2 of The Kardashians, Khloé talked about

Sources close to the former couple confirmed that Khloé is still hurt over Tristan’s paternity scandal, but still wants to continue to be co-parents with him. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé ] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source told Us on July 14, 2022. The source continued, “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

Tristan confirmed in January 2022 that he was the father to Maralee Nichol’s son, who was born in December 2021. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. After several weeks, he denied the rumors that he fathered his third child with the former personal trainer while he was still in a relationship with Khloe. After coming clean, Thompson went on to reveal that he was intending to remain a part of his son’s life. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he said.

