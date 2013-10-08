Khloe Kardashian Goes on Emotional Twitter Rant About Lamar Odom

Just when we think we’ve got a read on the Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom “situation,” the reality star throws us off her scent.

A couple of weeks ago, when Khloé dropped Odom’s name from her Instagram account, and later, her Twitter handle, we definitely thought divorce was imminent for the separated pair. However, the fact the 29-year-old was still wearing her wedding ring did cause some confusion.

Then, this morning, we woke up to a series of emotional Tweets from the youngest Kardashian sibling that hint at a possible reconciliation, or perhaps at the very least at her unwavering love for Odom. Khloé tweeted:

Not all scars can be seen and not all love can be explained. The deepest love is also the hardest to express. Only those in it, understand — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 8, 2013

If I love u. Its a deep 4ever love. Ride til the end. Family/friend.Its simply called love. I take it seriously. Dont judge unless u r in it — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 8, 2013

Two things define you: your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 8, 2013

Interestingly enough, the introspective tweets came after Khloé hosted a party at Tru nightclub in Los Angeles with The Game, sparking rumors the two may be romantically involved. On Saturday, the rapper and Kardashian were seen bowling at L.A.’s Pinz.

According to Radar Online, despite being friends for a long time, The Game has been interested in dating Kardashian for quite some time. For her part, a source claims Khloé frequently turned to the singer for comfort during rough patches in her marriage.

Married for nearly four years, Kardashian and Odom have been living apart since his DUI arrest in August, which came on the heels of cheating rumors and reports the NBA free agent was battling a major addiction to crack-cocaine. Odom allegedly went to rehab last year and stayed clean for basketball season, but returned to his old ways once it ended. While Khloé said she was willing to stand by him and attempt to save their marriage if he sought help, Odom’s refusal to admit to a drug problem led her to kick him out of their $4 million L.A. mansion.

And while Khloé has been adamant about keeping the fate of their marriage secret until filming of “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s” wraps up, these Tweets might indicate at present, she’s attempting to stick by her man. Or, perhaps, it’s simply the hangover talking.