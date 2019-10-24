Khloé Kardashian Apparently ‘Misses’ Lamar Odom & Wants To Meet With Him—Well, Then

We all know how forgiving KoKo can be, and now, it looks like the 35-year-old Good American founder is open to rekindling a relationship with her ex-husband. This Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom relationship clue was revealed in a teaser for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Khloé admitted how much she’s been thinking about Lamar recently.

“I, like, miss him, all the time,” she said of her former NBA flame. “But not in a place that I want to get back with him.” Ok, phew. But that doesn’t mean Khloé’s opposed to communicating with him more often. Turns out, Lamar gave her a call recently and was so excited to be talking to her. “I just knew we were all going to talk again at some point. I’m just so happy,” he reportedly shared.

“He was like, ‘I would love to see you. I’ve been dying to see you in person, I just feel like we have so much to talk about,'” Khloé explained.

Her sister Kim understood where he was coming from. “I mean, I think it would be nice if you guys had a face to face after all these years,” she told Khloé. “I just feel like maybe you have to get that out.” Honestly, true. It makes sense to finally put a close to their troubling past relationship. While it’s been over a decade since these exes first tied the knot in 2009, Khloé must definitely still think about their time together. After all, she was by Lamar’s side when he faced a near-fatal overdose in 2015—even though, at that point, Khloé had already filed for divorce from the star. Always loyal, she withdrew the divorce petition in support of Odom.

“I always felt after, I think, this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health,” Khloé said. “Once I saw that he wasn’t in the headspace to really want to change this bad situation, I was fine letting go. I’ve never thought twice about it and why we stopped talking, or anything like that.”

In the following confessional, KoKo does concede that she doesn’t “know what the right thing to do is in this situation.” According to Khloé: “I don’t want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him.” It seems like a fair enough place to start.