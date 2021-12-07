Khloé Just Responded to Rumors Kylie & Travis Aren’t a ‘Couple’ Anymore Weeks Before Her Due Date With Their 2nd Baby

Clearing things up. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott breakup rumors reveals if the Kylie Cosmetics founder and “Goosebumps” rapper are still together weeks before she’s due to give birth to their second child.

Rumors swirled about Kylie and Travis’ relationship status when a leaked W magazine cover story with the pair claimed that Kylie and Travis were “not a couple” when they shot for the magazine in October 2021. “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together—their daughter, Stormi, is 3—they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years.” the article read, with photos of Kylie and Travis, who are expecting their second child. (The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi, in February 2018.) The feature also called Kylie and Travis the “modern family.”

After the article leaked, Khloé took to her Instagram to deny that Kylie and Travis were broken up and confirmed that the two are “very much a couple.” “Wow, I don’t know why this magazine would write this,” she wrote. “But they are very much a couple.”

Kylie and Travis dated from 2017 to 2019. According to a source for Radar Online, the two got back together in March 2020. “W magazine incorrectly listed Kylie and Travis as not a couple BUT they very much are and have been for a long time,” the insider said. “They’ve been back together since before COVID and very much spending all their time together.”

According to Page Six, W magazine cancelled its cover with Kylie and Travis after 10 people died, including a 9-year-old boy, at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival in November. “W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” a source told Page Six. “In light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate.”

As for Khloé, she has her own rumors to deal with. In December 2021, news broke that the Good American founder’s on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had allegedly cheated on Khloé in March 2021 with personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he celebrated his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Maralee claimed that Tristan is also the father of her baby and sued him for child support, as well as reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. In her the court documents, Maralee also included alleged texts from Tristan confirming their relationship and ‘insisting that she get an abortion,” as well as “threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.” Another alleged text also shows that Tristan, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret and claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the current season and would soon be “unemployed.”

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

A rep for Maralee confirmed to People on December 6, 2021, that she gave birth to her and Tristan’s alleged son around the time news of their affair broke. Along with True (his 3-year-old daughter with Khloé), Tristan is also the father of 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig. But what does Khloé think? Well, a source told Entertainment Tonight on December 6 that Khloé—who dated Tristan on and off from 2016 to 2021—had “hope” that she and Tristan would “get back together” after their breakup in June 2021 following rumors that he cheated on her with model Sydney Chase, but is officially “done” with her ex-boyfriend after news of his baby with Maralee.

“Khloé is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little,” the insider said. “She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked, “There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.