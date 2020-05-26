Khloe Kardashian Is Totally Channeling Kylie Jenner’s Signature Look In Her Latest Insta

Scroll To See More Images

Both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s Instagram outfits are typically swoon-worthy, but the two sisters usually have pretty different styles. While Khloe wears a lot of simple monochrome ensembles—or looks featuring her clothing brand Good American—Kylie is a big fan of logomania and showing off her favorite labels. In a birthday Instagram post celebrating Scott Disick, though, Khloe appeared wearing a Chanel two-piece set we’ve already seen on her sister. It low-key feels like the movie Freaky Friday or the ’90s Disney Channel classic Wish Upon a Star (where—spoiler alert—two sisters switch bodies). Either way, Khloe Kardashian dressing in Kylie Jenner’s signature look is the quarantine outfit inspo we didn’t know we needed.

It makes sense why both Khloe and Kylie would love this Chanel two-piece set. It’s a chic look—even if you aren’t typically into wearing designer logos plastered all over your body. Plus, it’s the perfect summer ensemble for doing pretty much anything. While most of us can’t really go anywhere right now, it still works as an Instagram-worthy look. (Just ask both Khloe and Kylie.) Sitting by the pool, having a backyard photoshoot, running an essential errand: this ensemble works for it all.

The first time we saw this look on Kylie Jenner was in an Instagram post with her BFF Stassie (also known as Anastasia Karanikolaou). The two posed in a golf cart wearing matching Chanel sets—the exact look Khloe Kardashian just posted to her feed. Coincidence? Probably not.

Khloe actually debuted the look for the first time on Instagram in November 2019—still months after Kylie and Stassie wore the outfits. She’s now posted the ensemble on her feed three separate times, so obviously it’s a favorite of hers. Maybe Kylie is rubbing off on her older sister and we’ll get some more maximalist looks from Khloe in the future. We love a good Kardashian/Jenner style evolution, after all!