Watch Khloé Kardashian’s Awkward Toast To Jordyn Woods on ‘KUWTK’

So Keeping Up With The Kardashians is always behind the times. We basically watch past events of the Kardashians lives unfold even though we already know the future. The delay in airing definitely explains Khloé’s awkward moment with Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. In the most recent episode of KUWTK, the Good American designer spent over 30 seconds spearheading a toast to Jenner and her former best friend, Woods. It was…uncomfortable to watch, to say the least. The fallout between Woods and the Kardashian/Jenner family has headlined most of the celebrity news this spring. The chaotic drama that unfolded after news of Woods’…um…dalliance with Kardashian’s man, Tristan Thompson, was not easily missed. A permanent divide was established between Woods and her former closest family-friends. Sad. So this scene in Sunday night’s episode was particularly heartbreaking and definitely made us feel a bit awkward. Kind of like second-hand embarrassment? Regardless, it was a sweet moment between the friends and in a weird way, probably makes Woods feel better. Then again, maybe not.

On the episode, the women were all happily celebrating Woods’ 21st birthday and the launch of her and Jenner’s collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics. Once everyone took their seats at the luncheon, the 34-year-old reality star stood to raise a glass.

“Kylie, I know how hard you have worked on your company and everything and you’re so generous to share that with me and Kourtney and Jordyn,” she began, before facing Woods. “And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21…I’ve known you forever. And I’m so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you’re growing into.”

We want to look away. But at the same time…we can’t? True’s mom concluded her little toast with well wishes for the happy BFFs and a message of support for their business endeavors ahead.

“To see you guys just stick together and be best friends through thick and thin…such a blessing,” Kardashian said. “Congratulations on everything and this will be a huge success!” *Screams internally*

This is literally the emotional rollercoaster we went through watching this clip: