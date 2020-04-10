Khloé Kardashian Catching Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Cheating on Her Isn’t What You Think

Don’t mess with Mama Kris. Khloé Kardashian caught Kris Jenner’s boyfriend cheated on her mom, and she. was. not. happy. On the Thursday, April 9, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé called her friend, Malika Haqq, to report on a rumor that her mom’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was seen in a hotel with another woman.

“Someone just saw Corey Gamble at the [Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel] with a redhead,” Khloé told Maika in a phone call. “They rode the elevator together to the 14th floor.”

With no other choice, the middle Kardashian sister decided that she will confront her mom’s beau. “We’re going to bust his ass,” she said, to which Malika talked about how she never expected Kris’ boyfriend to be a cheater. “I think what’s shocking for me, I look at Corey and Kris and I’m like, they’re in a great spot,” she said. “I feel like your mom is so happy now.”

Kris and Corey have been dating since fall 2014. Their relationship started a year after Kris split from her then-husband of 20 years, Caitlyn Jenner. “If this is true I’ll obviously slice off Corey’s little ding-a-ling,” the Good American designer later told producers in a confessional interview. “And of course, I would be really sad for my mom, but I think everyone should know what’s happening sooner than later.”

Fast forward to later in the episode, and Khloé ambushed Corey at his hotel room. “We had a meeting down here we wanted to say hi,” she said as she pushed past Corey into his room. Corey then told his girlfriend’s daughter that he wasn’t in a situation where he wanted KUWTK to film. “This ain’t the time,” he said. “Ya’ll don’t want to be filming.”

It doesn’t take long for Khloé to spot the mystery woman, who takes off running. When the Good American designer catches up her, she realizes that the woman isn’t a mystery at all. “It’s your mom,” Malika, said, laughing. “What are you wearing?” Kardashian asks when she sees her mom in lingerie and red wig. “I actually am so grossed out. I don’t want to know what you’re doing. Ew!”