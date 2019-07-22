StyleCaster
Khloé Kardashian Knew Tristan Thompson Would Never Stop Cheating & We Are Perplexed

Khloé Kardashian Knew Tristan Thompson Would Never Stop Cheating & We Are Perplexed

Aramide Tinubu
Khloe Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

After a whirlwind few months, one Kardashian sister is trying to rebuild her life. However, Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram clue that Tristan Thompson would cheat is making our brains melt. Khloé met Tristan back in 2017– and they had what seemed to be a whirlwind romance. However, those who knew the NBA baller and his track record were a bit alarmed. He exited his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig, for Khloé. Still, the Good American founder seemed happy, and she was over the moon when she announced her pregnancy with her daughter, True.

Unfortunately, things weren’t exactly happily ever after. Tristan boldly cheated on Khloé during her pregnancy–and when the news hit the internet– it sent her into labor. After True’s birth, the former couple seemed to be working things out until Tristan was caught locking lips with KarJenner family friend, Jordyn Woods. It’s been a shit show since then.

Now, Khloé is over on her Instagram trying to sort through some feelings–and we’ve uncomfortable AF. It looks like Khloé is suggesting that she saw the whole cheating scandal coming, and we cannot comprehend. Since Tristan’s first indiscretions came to light–Khloé has been sharing cryptic messages on her Instagram feed and stories that all seem to point toward her relationship with him.

View this post on Instagram

Bali 10.2018 #FBF

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Over the weekend, she shared a message that read, “It’s kinda ironic how our hearts can still get hurt by something we already saw coming.” We all saw this coming when Tristan popped up and left Jordan Craig–but that’s neither here no there. After multiple women and various photos–we doubt Khloé was shocked that Tristan cheated –yet again. However, we do think she was blindsided by the fact that it was her little sister, Kylie Jenner’s, BFF.

Khloé Kardashian Knew Tristan Thompson Would Never Stop Cheating & We Are Perplexed

Image: Instagram.

Shortly after her “foreshadowing” quote, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a quote that discussed growth from destruction.

Khloé Kardashian Knew Tristan Thompson Would Never Stop Cheating & We Are Perplexed

Image: Instagram.

Whatever Khloé is working through, we hope she’s not giving Tristan another thought–romantically. Recently, she did make it clear that she doesn’t “hate” Tristan despite the pain that he’s caused her. She said,

Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that 💰to hate any individual.

Good vibes only, apparently.

