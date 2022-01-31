Khloé Was ‘Surprised’ by Kim Dating Pete—Here’s How She Feels About Their Relationship Now

Just like the rest of us, Khloé Kardashian’s response to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s romance was initially one of shock. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was reportedly “surprised” to find out her older sister Kim was dating the Saturday Night Live comedian, who happens to be 13 years younger than the SKIMS founder. But what does Khloé make of their relationship now?

According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, the Good American cofounder, 37, is totally on board with Kim and Pete’s relationship now that the pair have been together for a few months. “She was just as surprised as everyone else when she found out they were into each other. But she seriously couldn’t be happier,” the insider told the site on January 29, 2022. “Khloé loves that Pete is super chill and down to earth. She gets along with him really well and thinks he’s absolutely hilarious. Khloé’s so happy for Kim because she can see that Kim is happier than she’s been in a while.”

As a refresher, the KKW Beauty founder, 41, and the comedian, 28, first sparked dating rumors in October 2021 after appearing on an episode of SNL together and celebrating Halloween at a theme park in California. Since then, the pair have enjoyed their first couples’ vacation to the Bahamas and continue to be spotted out on a number of dates—including a recent outing with KoKo herself. On January 26, 2022, the Revenge Body host joined the new couple for a date night in Los Angeles. The trio visited 60out Escape Room, per Page Six, which Pete decided to rent out for the night.

“He made sure to call the restaurant ahead of time to take care of the bill to get that out of the way,” a source told Page Six. “Pete was a total gentleman. He took care of everything and wanted Kim and her friends to have the best time.” The insider went on to echo Hollywood Life’s source, noting that Khloé is fully supportive of her sister’s romance. “She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister,” the source added. “We hear their closest friends and family approve on both sides.”

While it’s great news that Khloé is on board with Kim and Pete’s romance, there’s one member of the family who is far from happy about their relationship: Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West. The rapper has made it clear that he wants to get back together with the reality star, going so far as to publicly beg her to “run right back” to him in the middle of a concert and purchasing a new home right across the street from her. Not to mention, he has no problem expressing his distaste for Pete.

In January 2021, the Grammy winner threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in a new diss track titled “Eazy.” According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly just weeks before the song was released, “Kanye absolutely despises Kim dating Pete.” The insider added, “He is so jealous.” At least Kim has the approval of her sisters!

