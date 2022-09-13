Khloé Just Responded to Claims She Doesn’t ‘Spend Time’ With Her Kids Amid Her Custody Issues With Tristan

Mom’s turn. Khloé Kardashian loves her kids so much after her surrogate baby’s birth. The Good American founder took to social media to defend the time spent with her kids.

Khloé fired back at a social media user who doubted her close relationship with her kids. “When do you spend time with your kids?” the social media user asked in a comment on a fan page of Khloe on Monday, Septemeber 12, 2022. “When they are awake baby doll,” Khloé replied. An insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe would have full custody over her and Tristan’s son. “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time. However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.”

Khloé’s representative announced her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s surrogate plans to Page Six on July 13, 2022. A statement read, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” The surrogate gave birth on August 5, 2022, to a healthy baby boy.

The first time she talked about raising her surrogate baby and her daughter True was in an interview with Elle in August 2022. “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” Khloé gushed. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. We have to take those roles seriously.”

Though the two announced the surrogate pregnancy, Tristan and Khloé’s relationship will be purely for co-parenting. After Tristan cheated on Khloé with former trainer Maralee Nichols and subsequently fathered her child, Theo. Maralee sued Tristan for child support after he denied being Theo’s father. Tristan later publicly apologized to Khloé after he admitted that he was indeed the father. Several months after the paternity scandal, sources close to the former couple confirmed that Khloé is still hurt because of it. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé ] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source told Us on July 14, 2022. The source continued, “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

