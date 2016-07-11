Did Khloé Kardashian Kick Lamar Odom Out of the House After Finding a Crack Pipe?

The story of Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom is a saga for the ages, with a question mark always hovering where a conclusion should be. But according to TMZ, Khloé may have just put her foot down once and for all—she’s allegedly kicked Lamar out of the $25,000/month Calabasas house a few blocks from her own that she’s been renting to help her ex get back on his feet.

It’s going on a year since Lamar suffered a near-fatal overdose last October, but the retired pro basketball player hasn’t had an easy go of recovering from his addiction, and the new reports say that Khloé’s decision came after friends and family members discovered crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia in his home during an intervention attempt.

The rumor is that Khloé booted Lamar from the rental back in June, following her second divorce filing in May, and he’s been couch-surfing with various acquaintances ever since. Khloé has been open in the press about her many efforts to support Lamar, but it seems like she’s learning that there’s only so much you can do.