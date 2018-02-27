Khloé Kardashian Reveals that Kendall Jenner Was Thin-Shamed Growing Up

Whether they’re attacking her or a member of her family, Khloé Kardashian has no time for body-shamers. The 33-year-old reality star recently opened up about the body-shaming and weight-related self-esteem issues that her siblings, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, have experienced on an episode of her reality show, “Revenge Body.”

The episode, which airs on Sunday, March 4, follows a married couple, Allison and Chad, who drastically differ in size. Allison, who fears weighing more than 300 pounds, worries that she won’t be able to have a healthy pregnancy if she doesn’t concentrate on her health. On the other hand, Chad, her husband, opened up about the lack of masculinity and strength he felt from being called “super-skinny.”

The couple’s different experiences with body-shaming led Khloé to open up about her own family’s struggles with being on opposite ends of the body-shaming spectrum. To sympathize with Allison, Khloé explained the “debilitating” feeling that her brother Rob experienced after gaining a significant amount of weight.

“You feel trapped in your own body and I feel that way for my brother, who has gained a lot of weight,” Khloé said. “It’s debilitating.

The youngest Kardashian sister then used her sister Kendall as an example to comfort Chad. She revealed the Kendall was bullied throughout her childhood for being “too thin.” Khloé then tackled the stigma around people whose feelings are often minimized when they’re body-shamed for being “too skinny.”

“People don’t sympathize when people are body-shamed for being ‘too thin,'” She said. “My sister, Kendall, when she was growing up, she was very skinny. She used to get bullied all the time for being ‘too skinny.’ Body-shaming of any kind is still bullying and not acceptable.”

There is a lot of controversy around how body-positive “Revenge Body” actually is. But in this circumstance, Khloé is 100-percent right. There is no definition to body-shaming. Whether someone is being attacked for weighing too little or too much, it’s still body-shaming. Cheers to Khlo for sharing her family’s stories.