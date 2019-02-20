Khloé Kardashian Commented on Jordyn Woods’s Instagram Hours Before She Learned of Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Though Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’s hook-up happened on Saturday, February 16, Khloé Kardashian didn’t learn about it until Monday, making for this awkward situation: Khloé Kardashian commented on Jordyn Woods‘s Instagram hours before learning of Tristan Thompson’s cheating.

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday, February 19, to share a photo of her profile with the caption, “all face.” The photo was posted two days after Woods and Thompson’s hook-up, which Kardashian didn’t learn of until hours after she posted this sweet comment on Woods’s selfie: “Baby girl.”

As for what fans think of the Woods-Thompson scandal, many suspect it could be publicity stunt. One Instagram user wrote, “people are really falling for this stunt? 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ they still follow each other and kylie posted a snap of them together a while ago. They probably paid her to do this and y’all are falling for it smh” That’s a fair assumption, considering that Woods and the Kardashian-Jenners, including her best friend Kylie Jenner, still follow each other on Instagram.

On Tuesday, February 19, TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported that Kardashian and the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player had split. Kardashian has yet to release a statement about the scandal, however, she did comment on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the news with eight mouth-talking emojis—if that says anything. Before the breakup, the reality star has also been pretty vocal on her Instagram stories with pensive thoughts and quotes on love and being faithful. And considering that breakup rumors about Thompson and Kardashian, no one is too surprised that the two called it quits.

We don’t know the exact meaning of these emojis, but our guess is that she’s agreeing with the post and perhaps subtly confirming the reports? Kardashians best friend, Malika Haqq, commented on the same post writing, “STRONG FACTS.” Kardashian’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, also liked the photo.

However, another Instagram user argued, once again, that the scandal must be staged, claiming it’s a way for the Kardashians to stay relevant. “It’s staged,” the user wrote. “Unless the girl is stupid, there’s no way she would let go of her meal ticket (Kylie) over some loser like Tristan. She would know the consequences if she truly messed up- her “career” would basically be over. They probably paid her a good amount for this, she’ll stay out of the spotlight for a while, then Kylie will forgive her and the family will either blame Tristan or say that she was young, drunk, and stupid.”

The theory is a compelling one. The thing we know for certain is that Kardashian has been through a lot in the past year—this week’s scandal comes almost one year after videos leaked of Kardashian’s basketball-playing boyfriend hooking up other women. This was, of course, just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018. Definitely a rocky relationship to say the least.

We’re not sure what the truth is when it comes to this most recent reported scandal. What we do know is, Kardashian makes a great mom—and to hell with the rest of the drama. That really is the only thing that should matter!