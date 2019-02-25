Khloé Kardashian Might’ve Just Shaded Jordyn Woods on Instagram

What is it with the Kardashians and snakes? Fans think Khloé Kardashian shaded Jordyn Woods after she cheated with Tristan Thompson, and it has everything to do with what she said about snakes on her Instagram story. Kardashian, 34 and a fan of cryptic notes on social media, took to her Instagram on Monday, February 25, to share a quote about snakes, which many believe to be shade at Woods for hooking up with her ex.

“People reveal themselves through their action,” the quote read. “No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It’s still a snake.” Kardashian accompanied the quote with a snake emoji.

But what does it mean? Since news broke that Thompson cheated with Woods last week, leading to his breakup with Kardashians, the media has reported that Woods has been trying to make amends with the Kardashians, especially Kylie Jenner, her (former?) best friend. “Jordyn has been trying to reach out to Khloé, Kylie and everyone else in the family to apologize,” a source told People. “She wants to apologize and make everything right.”

But it doesn’t seem like Kardashian is buying Woods’s apology or accepting her back with open arms. If this snake quote is about Woods, we can assume that it means that no matter how much a cheater apologizes, they’re still a cheater. The youngest Kardashian sister isn’t the first Kardashian to use a snake to shade Woods either.

Last week, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram with a selfie of her in a snake necklace, which many believe to be shade at Woods. Also, in 2015, Kim Kardashian’s fans used snake emojis to bully Taylor Swift after the reality star exposed the singer in a Snapchat video.

Word to the wise: Snakes = bad, for the Kardashians.