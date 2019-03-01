Jordyn Woods’s Red Table Talk Is Here & Khloé Kardashian Didn’t React Well

For the first time since she was accused of cheating with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods is telling her side of the story. And, as expected, Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Jordyn Woods’s Red Table Talk interview wasn’t well.

Woods sat down with Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith this week for her first interview since it was reported that she made out with Thompson while he and Kardashian were still together. TMZ reported that Woods and Thompson hung out at a club together with a few of their mutual friends on February 17 before returning to Thompson’s house for a house party, where they were seen making out, according to TMZ’s sources. However, Woods said that that’s not the complete truth.

In her interview, Woods confirmed that she and Thompson did go to a club with some friends before returning to his house for an after party. But she did not make out with him. After the party, when the sun was rising, Woods told Thompson that she was leaving. He walked her to the door, which is when she said that he kissed her. “On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said. “[There was] no passion, no nothing…he just kissed me.” Woods made clear that there was no tongue involved. She also denied claims that she and Thompson slept together.

“Never. Never a thought, never a consideration, never happened, and never will I,” she said. “And that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth.”

The next day, Woods said she told Kylie Jenner and Kardashian that she attended a party at Thompson’s house. When Kardashian asked her what happened, she omitted the detail of the kiss, explaining that she was “trying to protect Khloé’s heart.” “I had talked to Kylie and Khloé in the morning and I told them I was there,” she said. “I had talked to Khloé and she asked me what was going on, if everything was fine. In my head, in trying to forget that part of the story, I was just like, ‘No, he was chilling, everything was okay. There were girls there but he wasn’t all over the girls.’”

When asked by Pinkett Smith if she feels like she’s the reason Thompson and Kardashian, who share a 10-month-old daughter named True, are broken up, Woods responded, “I know I am not the reason that Tristan and Khloé are not together. This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand, that but I know I’m not the reason.” Woods also noted that she has called and texted Kardashian many times to apologize.

As expected, Kardashian didn’t take the interview well. After Woods’s Red Table Talk, the youngest Kardashian sister took to her Twitter to slam her younger sister’s best friend and accuse her of lying. She claimed that Woods never called her to apologize and that the model was the reason for her and Thompson’s breakup. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” she tweeted.

She continued, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well”

Many fans responded to Kardashian’s tweet, arguing that Woods is not at fault and that the real villain in the cheating story is Thompson. “I think the reason your family broke up was the guy who cheated on you,” one fan wrote, to which another added, “*repeatedly.” Another commented, “Tristan is THE REASON YOUR FAMILY BROKE UP.”

Watch Woods’s Red Table Talk in full below.