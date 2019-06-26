Khloé Kardashian Screams At Jordyn Woods In The ‘KUWTK’ Season Finale Trailer

Does anybody remember that movie with Jim Carrey and Maura Tierney called, Liar Liar? It was about a lawyer in California who’s whole career (and life) was built on lying, but then suddenly he couldn’t? Well, in the new KUWTK trailer, Khloé Kardashian calls Jordyn Woods a “liar,” and we’re guessing in that moment she was hoping that for just one day, no one could tell a lie. (In the film the lawyer’s son wished for his birthday that just for one day his dad couldn’t lie—and it came true! Which proved marvelous for the son but rather difficult for his dad). ANYWAY, all we really want in life is the truth, right? “The truth will set you free.” Isn’t that what people always say? But unfortunately, sometimes the truth can hurt. And that’s exactly what happened with Khloé. Her “family was ruined” by a girl she considered to be a close friend. And the 34-year-old mom held nothing back when confronting Woods about the whole affair.

In the trailer for the second half of the two-part season finale, we see Khloé falling apart over the kiss Woods and Khloé’s then-boyfriend and baby-daddy shared. Though it’s only 30 seconds, the KUWTK clip gives us a solid look into the chaos and heartbreak the finale is sure to bring. The video starts with Khloé crying on camera saying, “I’m not just a TV show — like, this is my life.” Then it’s Kim Kardashian’s turn to add her opinion on the whole matter. She discusses Thompson’s two cheating scandals.

“I think Khloe really held a lot back the first time,” Kim says as the footage roles to Khloé sitting in her bed. Then we see some random footage of the other Kardashian and Jenner siblings while a distraught Kylie Jenner can be heard speaking on the phone saying, “The look in her eye — she’s just really going through it.” We’re not entirely sure who she’s referring to but we’re guessing she’s talking about her older half-sister. In another short scene, Khloé has clearly learned of Woods’ interviews and public appearances. “My world got destroyed, and she’s doing press interviews about it? My family was ruined,” Khloé exclaims.

Lastly, Khloé is on the phone with someone we can only assume in Woods. Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq sits by her hurting friend as she screams, “LIAR!” into the phone.

The first half of the finale aired last Sunday, June 23. Tune in this Sunday, June 30 at 9pm for what is sure to be a heartbreakingly epic end to the 16th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.