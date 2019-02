The Kardashians continue to cut her out. Khloé Kardashian fired Jordyn Woods as a Good American model a week after new broke that she cheated with the youngest Kardashian sister’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Though it isn’t clear if Woods and Good American—Kardashian’s fashion brand specializing in denim and activewear—are done forever, the model was removed from the brand’s website, leading many to believe that Kardashian had cut ties with Woods both personally and professionally.

According to People, Woods was removed from Good American’s website on Tuesday, February 26. Previously, the website featured photos of Wood in Kardashian’s designs and a short bio about her. But since the cheating scandal, any trace of the model has been erased from the site. Per People, Woods’s bio used to read: “She was discovered on Instagram at 18 years old, considers Will Smith her ‘Uncle’, is managed by her mother, and counts the Kardashian clan as her sisters. Her main mission? To empower other curvy girls to embrace their inner confidence and self-respect.”

Since news broke that Woods made out with Thompson, it’s been reported that the Kardashians are slowly cutting the model out of their lives. “It’s all a mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere,” a source told People. “The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too.”

Aside from Kylie Jenner, Woods’s (former?) best friend, all of the Kardashians have unfollowed the model on Instagram. Kardashian’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner, and mom, Kris Jenner, have also unfollowed the model.

Looks like the Kardashians are done doing business with Woods, both in their personal and professional lives.