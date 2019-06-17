Khloé Kardashian Will Never Forgive Jordyn Woods & We’re Cringing

Kylie Jenner might be trying to get her BFF back, but her big sis is not about to let her be great. Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn Woods’ relationship is broken beyond repair if the Good American designer has anything to say about it. Over Valentine’s Day weekend 2019, Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson (Khloé’s baby daddy) were spotted locking lips at a house party. No one was surprised by third-trimester Tristan’s antics. After all, he left his pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig, to strike up a relationship with KoKo and then he openly cheated on the reality starlet when she was pregnant with their daughter, True. However, people were shocked that 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, who had known the KarJenners for years would do something so grimy.

The KarJenners immediately ousted Woods from their inner circle (whew, the hypocrisy). Even after Woods went on Red Table Talk to share her side of the story, saying that Thompson kissed her as she was exiting the soiree, things looked bleak for some time. Though Khloé’s baby sister, Kylie looks open to rekindling a friendship with her former bestie, Khloé is not open to any form of reconciliation.

Ok, girl.

An insider revealed to People, “[Khloé] never wants to see Jordyn again. Kylie isn’t putting 50/50 blame on Jordyn and Tristan—as far as she is concerned, Tristan is the person she blames more. And since Khloé agrees with this, Kylie will be respectful and not talk about Jordyn with Khloé, but at the same time, Kylie wants to be able to say hello to Jordyn when she sees her out.”

It looks like True’s mom has really been going through it. She recently had to address the skeletons in her own closet when court documents showed that Jordan Craig blamed Khloé for cheating with her then-boyfriend and causing her undue stress and significant pregnancy complications.

Apparently, there are also some snags when it comes to Khloé and Tristan’s co-parenting schedule. Instead of wishing the NBA Baller Happy Father’s Day this past weekend, Khloé’ posted a slew of cryptic Instagram posts that seemed to be directed towards him.

One read, “Advice of the day: stop having relationship problems with someone you’re not in a relationship with. Another one read, “no matter how good your heart is, eventually you have to start treating people the way they treat you…”

Therapy. It’s a thing.