Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Leaning on’ This Famous Ex After Her Breakup with Tristan Thompson

The Kardashians have basically broken the internet repeatedly throughout this whole year. Following her Tristan Thompson breakup, Khloé Kardashian leaned on French Montana, her ex-boyfriend. According to a source at HollywoodLife, the 34-year-old rapper has apparently been one of the biggest supports throughout the split. The insider close to the reality star explained why her past lover has been so helpful. “Khloé has been leaning on her ex French in the last several months, and especially as she has been dealing with her split from Tristan,” the source said.

And while the couple isn’t officially back together, the source didn’t deny that the two still have “chemistry.” “They are more than just friends, French is someone that Khloe has always been able to trust and talk to about things,” the source said. “Khloé feels comfortable opening up to French because she feels he will always give her his honest opinion about what she is going through. She likes having an objective, guys point of view on things. Plus, even though they are no longer romantic, they still have great chemistry together.”

Apparently, according to this source, Kardashian and Montana have remained close despite ending their brief romance nearly four years ago. “Khloé always felt that French had her best interests at heart and will forever respect him and what he has to say. She feels that he is super intelligent and has a kind heart and that he will always be there for her. She feels safe around him and really trusts him as a great friend. It is too soon to see if sparks will ever fly again between the two as it isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but Khloé needs him more as a friend right now and they are both OK with that,” the source explained.

Here is the pair back in 2014.

Since the scandal between Thompson and Jordyn Woods, Kardashian has been focused on her daughter.

And how could she not? True is absolutely adorable.