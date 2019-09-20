Khloé Kardashian Just Shared A Quote About ‘Foolish Love’ On IG & It’s Definitely Shade

She’s definitely been working on herself this summer, but healing from heartbreak isn’t easy. Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram quote meaning about Tristan Thompson proves she’s still working through the fallout of their relationship. Tristan is the father of Khloé’s baby daughter, True Thompson. When they first met back in 2017–everyone raised their eyebrows. After all, Tristan’s ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his son at the time. However, Khloé seemed blissfully in love so most of us just minded our own business until all hell broke loose.

Just days before True’s birth, tons of photos and footage of Tristan entertaining other women flooded the internet. Though Khloé took Tristan back–it didn’t stop the NBA player from putting his lips on family friend, Jordyn Woods over Valentine’s Day weekend. That was the absolute final straw for Khloé. However, it’s taken her some time to work out her thoughts and feelings about it.

Khloé just shared a quote on IG about foolish love, and we definitely think it’s some serious shade thrown at Tristan. On Sept. 18, she posted a quote that read, “It makes you look good when you avoid a fight. Only fools love to quarrel.” It also says “Proverbs 20:3” (It’s a very updated version of that Bible verse.)

She went on to post a second quote that reads, “Love is blind and love can be foolish. Our heart doesn’t always love the right people at the right time. Sometimes we hurt the ones that love us the most and sometimes we love the ones that don’t deserve our love at all.”

Since she has been focused on co-parenting True with Tristan and ignoring his attempts to mend things with her–we’re glad she realizes he never deserved her. She also hilariously rebuffed him when he tried to kiss her the weekend of True’s first birthday party. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she told her assistant,

“He was just kind of lingering … He was like, ‘So, do you want to grab a glass of wine?'” she said. “I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get,’” she continued. “Then this morning he was like, ‘Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great, you looked even better.’ Sometimes I feel like if I give an inch, he’ll take a mile and take my kindness for weakness.”

Tuh!