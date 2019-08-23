Khloe Kardashian Is the Embodiment of Hot Girl Summer In This Silky Slip Dress

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but the resurgence of the slip dress has been a difficult trend for me to accept. It’s not that I don’t appreciate a good slip dress; it’s just that I need more inspiration on how to wear one. Khloe Kardashian’s recent Instagram outfit, though, features a chic slip dress ensemble, and suddenly I’m itching to finally try the trendy look. The reality star’s look isn’t necessarily something out of the box—she’s wearing a slip dress with chunky sneakers—but something about the outfit leaves me excited about slip dresses. Maybe it’s the dress itself, which is an adorable silky pink number, or maybe it’s the fact that Khloe’s baby True is also in the photos. Either way, I’m drawn to this cute end-of-summer look.

The adorable pink Ganni slip dress has seriously just adjusted my thinking on the trend. Obviously Khloe Kardashian has a personal trainer and more money than I’ll ever see in my life to help her look exactly how she wants to look, but this ensemble actually seems doable for me. So many of the outfits the Kardashian/Jenner family wear are wildly unattainable—not only in price, but also in the way they’re styled. After all, they have glam teams with them wherever they go. This slip dress look, however, feels like an attainable way to copy a Kardashian’s outfit. (Plus, it’s just super cute.)

Khloe’s Instagram post comes right after returning from a luxurious family beach vacation. She definitely has that post-vacay glow (LOL, post-vacation glow? I don’t know her.) even amidst backlash for an Instagram caption mentioning “vacation calories.” Look, I’m just here to appreciate the fashion, OK? Now all I need is a cute slip dress to wear and pretend I, too, have just been frolicking on the beach for a week.