Khloé Is ‘Beyond Devastated’ to Move Into the New Home She Planned to Share With Tristan—She’s ‘Delaying’ It

Changing plans. Khloé Kardashian’s house was originally meant to become a new home for herself, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True—but following the NBA star’s paternity scandal, Khloé is struggling to face the move to the new property on her own.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, recently purchased a new mansion next door to her mother, where she hoped to co-parent True and welcome a second child with Tristan. But all these hopes were shattered after the Sacramento Kings player confirmed in January 2022 that he fathered a child with another woman. Tristan, for his part, was believed to still be dating Khloé when he conceived the baby with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols in March 2021. Following the controversy, Khloé was said to be “done” with Tristan for good—but that doesn’t necessarily make moving on any easier. According to a source who spoke to The Sun, the Good American cofounder is struggling with plans for her future now that Tristan won’t be a part of her home.

Khloé is “delaying moving into the new house, next door to Kris – she was supposed to have moved in there by now,” the source told the site on January 26, 2022. “But [she] is redoing things and tearing up the old plans she did with Tristan – because she just can’t face being in this big huge mansion all by herself.”

“This was supposed to be the family home – and they were supposed to have baby [number] two by now,” the source continued. “Instead he has Baby number three with a stranger and she’s all alone.” Understandably, Khloé is said to be “beyond devastated” by these changes. “They have been desperate for the second baby, and she’s been through so much to try to get it – so to [be] faced with this is a living nightmare for her.”

The insider went on to note that the only reason Khloé is still moving into the home is because it’s next door to her mother, which will make it nearly impossible to sell to someone else. While the space was originally being designed with Tristan’s presence in mind, now the former reality star is having to go back to the drawing board. “There was a man cave for Tristan in the house – that’s gone. She can’t even think of what to do with the space now.”

Just weeks after news of Tristan’s paternity scandal made headlines, the Revenge Body host decided to “ban” the basketball player from her home. “Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. “This has been a tough pill for her to swallow and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed,” the source added at the time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked, “There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.