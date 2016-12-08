Khloé Kardashian’s Hottest Photo Shoot Ever Is All BDSM, Leather, and Latex

Khloé Kardashian revealed one of her sexiest photo shoots of all time today, and apparently they really like to keep it 💯 in Germany. The reality star dropped pics of her latest shoot today—for GQ Germany, who knew—and the shots are full of BDSM elements, incorporating leather and latex into a super racy collection of pics. “Hi @gq_germany!!!!” Kardashian breezily wrote on Instagram today, sprawled atop in pants that barely qualify as pants—they’re more like fishnets.

In a sneak peek, behind-the-scenes video that Kardashian shared on her app (and on YouTube, albeit in a more condensed version), the gym maven strutted around in what appears to be a latex jumpsuit. “Do you know how long it took to get this thing on?” she asked, vamping for the camera.

Kardashian shouted out perennial family stylist Monica Rose in another Instagram—again, perched on top of a car, her infamous derriere on full display. “We had such an incredible time on my @gq_germany shoot!” she wrote. Tagging Rose, she added, “@monicarosestyle you always make me feel like a rock star. I can’t thank you enough for believing in me at times more than I believe in myself!” Joyce Bonelli did her makeup and Justine Marjan took care of Kardashian’s long locks, and she gave them Instaprops too. “@joycebonelli and @justinemarjan, you two are my sanity (strangely enough!) it takes a village guys! I am forever thankful to my beauty village!!”

It may take a village, but all we can say is—girl looks good. Get down, GQ Deutschland!