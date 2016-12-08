StyleCaster
Khloé Kardashian’s Hottest Photo Shoot Ever Is All BDSM, Leather, and Latex

Photo: Getty

Khloé Kardashian revealed one of her sexiest photo shoots of all time today, and apparently they really like to keep it 💯 in Germany. The reality star dropped pics of her latest shoot today—for GQ Germany, who knew—and the shots are full of BDSM elements, incorporating leather and latex into a super racy collection of pics. “Hi @gq_germany!!!!” Kardashian breezily wrote on Instagram today, sprawled atop in pants that barely qualify as pants—they’re more like fishnets.

Credit: Instagram | @khloekardashian

In a sneak peek, behind-the-scenes video that Kardashian shared on her app (and on YouTube, albeit in a more condensed version), the gym maven strutted around in what appears to be a latex jumpsuit. “Do you know how long it took to get this thing on?” she asked, vamping for the camera.

Credit: Instagram | @khloekardashian

Kardashian shouted out perennial family stylist Monica Rose in another Instagram—again, perched on top of a car, her infamous derriere on full display. “We had such an incredible time on my @gq_germany shoot!” she wrote. Tagging Rose, she added, “@monicarosestyle you always make me feel like a rock star. I can’t thank you enough for believing in me at times more than I believe in myself!” Joyce Bonelli did her makeup and Justine Marjan took care of Kardashian’s long locks, and she gave them Instaprops too. “@joycebonelli and @justinemarjan, you two are my sanity (strangely enough!) it takes a village guys! I am forever thankful to my beauty village!!”

Credit: Instagram | @khloekardashian

It may take a village, but all we can say is—girl looks good. Get down, GQ Deutschland!

