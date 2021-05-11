Khloé Kardashian Just Hinted She’s Focused on ‘Healing’ Amid Rumors Tristan Cheated on Her

Over on Instagram, followers got the impression that Khloé Kardashian is “healing” following Tristan Thompson’s cheating allegations. According to model Sydney Chase, the NBA player had an affair with her after claiming he was single despite still being in a relationship with Khloé. But it seems the rumors aren’t fazing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently took to her Instagram Story to share a positive quote.

“Speak positive words into your life every single morning,” the Good American founder, 36, shared on Monday, May 10, as per OK! Magazine. “Think big. Think healing. Think success. Think peace. Think happiness. Think growth mindset. Always start the day with positive energy—you deserve it.”

It isn’t the first time Khloé has taken to Instagram to seemingly address her boyfriend’s cheating scandal in recent weeks. Just days after the allegations first surfaced, Khloé shared a cryptic message on her IG Story about “guilt” over one’s past actions. “No amount of guilt can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future,” the quote read. Later that week, Khloé shared another quote about what makes someone a “good” person. “People who don’t hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten up someone else’s day are the best kind of people,” the quote read.

Tristan, 30, was accused of cheating on Khloé again on April 22. (In 2019, the NBA star was accused of cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods). This time around, the allegations came from model Sydney Chase, who claimed in a since-edited interview that she hooked up with the Boston Celtics player after he made her believe that he and Khloé were no longer in a relationship.

“It was a peek-a-boo d*ck but baby it was good,” Sydney said when one of her friends asked her about sex with Tristan. The social media star went on to claim that she thought he was single during their alleged hookup. “I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she said at the time, noting that she “talked and hung out” with the basketball star on several occasions.

Following Sydney’s allegations, Tristan reportedly hired celebrity attorney Marty Singer to deny all claims and send her a cease and desist letter. In a letter obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, May, 4, Tristan’s lawyer accused Sydney of being a “liar” and making up rumors about his client. The letter concluded by stating that if Sydney didn’t stop “defaming” Tristan that she could be sued. “You do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct,” the letter read.

Aside from alleging his infidelity, these rumors include a claim that Tristan told Sydney that Khloé wasn’t “his type.” During an Instagram Live in April 2021, Sydney claimed, “Apparently Khloé is not his type but I’m his type. He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type [like] his baby mama [Jordan Craig]…But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone.’ There’s no way she doesn’t know.”