Khloe Kardashian Dressed as Cruella de Vil for Halloween, and It’s Giving Me Life

I never expect anything less than perfection from the Kardashian/Jenner family’s Halloween costumes—mainly because they have all the money in the world, and it’d be a true shame if they didn’t go all out for the holiday. Luckily, the KarJenners never disappoint, and 2019 might even be my favorite year of costumes from the famous family yet. In fact, Khloe Kardashian’s Cruella de Vil Halloween costume has my jaw all the way on the floor. The reality star paid homage to the classic Disney film 101 Dalmatians in the best way possible, and I’m truly shook. After seeing this incredible costume, I might just have to start rooting for the villains from now on.

I mean, can we talk about all the intricate details in Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween costume? The furs! The wig! The hat!!! Sure, the celeb doesn’t quite look like she stepped out of the movie and into real life—There’s a definite Kardashian twist to the ensemble—but I’m here for it. Regardless of accuracy, though, I kind of like Khloe Kardashian’s version better. Cruella de Vil, but make it 2019. Don’t @ me.

I love the fact that Khloe incorporated her sweet, sweet daughter True as well. We stan a mother-daughter costume. But arguably the best part about Khloe Kardashian’s costume, though, is the fact that there are real Dalmatians in the Instagram photos. Did Khloe and True take the dogs trick-or-treating with them? Are they adopting one of these adorable puppies? Can I have one? The fans need to know, Khloe!

Once again, I’ve fallen under the Kardashians’ spell, but this time I don’t really mind. Khloe has lent some incredible inspiration for next year’s Halloween costume. Now all I have to do is find someone to lend me 101 Dalmatians to use as props. Should be easy, right?