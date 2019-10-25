Khloe Kardashian Just Took the Snake Print Trend to a Whole New Level

Scroll To See More Images

There have been a lot of animal print trends floating around the fashion-sphere of 2019, but one has been particularly pervasive throughout fall: snake print. Unlike also-trending leopard print and tiger print, snake print can get you a little bit more of a sexy vibe with your look. And at the Guitar Hotel Opening, Khloe Kardashian’s outfit truly brought the snake print trend to an entirely new level. It’s not like snake print is anything new, and it’s not like Khloe Kardashian is particularly risky with her sartorial choices (Have you seen her street style lately? It’s been simple and actual attainable. I love it.), but this look was sexy as hell, and breathes some new life into snake print mania.

Khloe Kardashian walked the Guitar Hotel Grand Opening red carpet decked out in a Nili Lotan snake print dress that I wish would slither into my closet. The maxi dress is both trendy and elegant—and I’m honestly obsessed with the metallic detail, as well. From some angles, the dress even reminds me of an actual snake while on Khloe Kardashian’s body. It’s form-fitting and long (since Khloe is pretty tall) just like a slithering snake. It’s the perfect fit for the Kardashian.

And, in case you were also wishing that this gown could make it’s way through the fields and end up in your wardrobe, you’re in luck. If you’ve got $700 to spare from your last paycheck (or savings account—I feel you) the Nili Lotan dress can be yours. The Dark Brown Snake Print Cami Gown is still available on the Nili Lotan site, so you can recreate Khlo’s look for your next big event. It seems as if the snake print trend is here to stay for a while, so you’re probably safe to splurge on it—until it slithers away into sartorial oblivion.