Khloé Kardashian Feels Guilty For Blaming Jordyn Woods During The Cheating Scandal & We’re Shook

Hindsight is always 20/20. Khloé Kardashian feels guilty for solely blaming Jordyn Woods during the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, and now she’s reflecting on the entire ordeal. We totally get Khloé’s rage. To be publically humiliated again by Tristan Thompson is one thing, but the Jordyn Woods factor added a whole other layer of deception. We’re certainly not here to absolve Woods of her wrongdoing. She shouldn’t have been around Thompson much less kissing him. However, as someone who is 14 years older than Woods and has seen more than a few ugly situations– Khloé was super wrong for bashing Woods publically which turned into an insane bully fest on social media.

After Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to share her side of the story–that Thompson kissed her, Khloé lashed out tweeting, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Almost immediately, the internet clapped back at KoKo asking why she was putting the sole blame on Woods instead of her alleged man. Black Twitter, in particular, was not having it.

Khloé walked back her Tweet shortly after that saying,

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child…Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well…This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time…What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault…I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.

Now, in a clip from the forthcoming season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé says she never wanted shame Jordyn in this way. “I realize that the world took that so literally,” she said. “I would never blame solely one person for that, there’s a multitude of things. Even though Jordyn played a part, I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her. Because that’s not the truth, and I only like to speak my truth.”

Her big sis Kim Kardashian West also tried to add some perspective saying,

Here’s the thing—I think that we’ve always taken the high road, and I know you have this aggression towards so many people that you trusted that were in your life for years at a time,” Kim started. “And it was the most f*cked up situation. It should have never happened that way. But I think you just had had it on everyone taking advantage of you. And I feel like being in Palm Springs, and us getting you all worked up, just seeing all these different perspectives, I guess you have to go through the motions. It just sucks that it’s so public, to go through it like that. And then it’ll cause you to tweet and then you’re like, ‘Sh*t, that’s not what I should have done.’

Taking the “high road” might be a bit of a reach, but we’ll go with it this time. We’re just glad everyone is moving on.