Khloe Kardashian Goes Minaj for YRB

In other WTF news, Khloe Kardashian continued to dispel pregnancy rumors by distracting us from the topic at hand and putting on what appears to be a spiked bondage mask. And then she took off her pants.

Apparently, it’s all in good photo shoot fun. The 26-year-old socialite (reality star? what is she?), who’s been going through a hair-denity crisis of late, looked less like a Kardashian and much, much more like Nicki Minaj‘s style twin for her cover shoot with YRB for the magazine’s February 2011 issue, lensed by Mike Ruiz.

There’s pretty much nothing I can say that these pictures can’t say for themselves.