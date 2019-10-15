Khloé Kardashian’s Friends Called Her A ‘Lunatic’ & A ‘Psycho’ During An Insane Fight

Sometimes it’s best to travel solo. Khloé Kardashian’s girls trip fight on KUWTK does not look pleasant at all. To be fair, the KarJenner sisters are no strangers to fights. Since Keeping Up with the Kardashians first debuted over a decade ago– we’ve watched Kim, Kourtney and Khloé get into it over everything from purses to Bentleys to work ethic to style. It’s been a foolish delight. However, this most recent fight between Khloé, Kourtney and a group of their girlfriends might be one of the most explosive we’ve seen in some time.

In an upcoming episode of KUWTK, we watch Khloé and Kourtney jet off to Turks and Caicos with a group of their friends including Larsa Pippen, Steph Shep, the Haqq twins. The views were picturesque–the water was blue and the beaches were sandy. However, that didn’t stop one of the most vicious fights that we’ve ever seen Khloé involved in from going down. Apparently, KoKo had a bit too much to drink which lead to Larsa Pippen to call her both a “lunatic” and a “psycho.”

Since this was over the summer–we know that Khloé was still reeling from her heartbreak from the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods ordeal–but this trip doesn’t exactly seem like it was relaxing.

At the beginning of the trailer for the upcoming episode, Kourtney can be heard asking, “It’s the perfect time to let loose.” Apparently, things got a tad too loose though. In the next clip, we can see Khloé pushing someone into a pool. Then later, she angrily asks someone in the group, “Do you have a problem? If you do just say it.” Larsa responds, “You’re acting like a lunatic coming in here like a psycho.”

Whew, this doesn’t look like a chill time at all.