30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

Today is Khloe Kardashian’s 30th birthday, and even if you’re not “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” you’ve probably been exposed to her big sister wisdom, heartfelt Twitter rants, and bold and brassy Instagram shots. With all the madness that constantly surrounds the Kardashian clan, we have to admit we’re consistently impressed by her honestly and gutsy approach to life.

Here, we rounded up 30 reasons why Khloe Kardashian is pretty much the best Kardashian—or, at least, our favorite Kardashian—illustrated with GIFs, of course.

Never change, Khloe!

1. She’s full of sage advice.

2. She’s a thoughtful (and bold!) entrepreneur.

3. Even though her family might give her a hard time about her weight …

… She’s always ready to brush the dirt off her shoulders and boost her self esteem.

4. We love her stance on real curves and body image.

5. No matter what any critic may say, she always knows how to turn an insult into a positive experience.

6. She even knows how to handle the hidden insults.

7. She is fiercely supportive of her partners.



8. Even when things don’t work out, she’s always honest about her mistakes and acts from her gut.

9. She has the inner confidence to know she’ll always come out on top.

10. She has a remarkable eye for analyzing fashion.

11. She’s always ready for any situation.

12. She has a loving, close, fun relationship with her sister Kourtney …

13. … And she isn’t afraid to be honest with her about very real life situations:

14. She’s very concerned with the well being of the rest of her family—all the way down to their choice of babysitter.

15. She has an amazing sense of humor.

16. She manages to stay remarkably grounded, despite living in a world where your sister is Kim Kardashian.

17. She is a lioness when it comes to people messing with her.

18. And she is a lioness when it comes to protecting her family.

19. She can take care of them herself—like that one time she hit Scott!

20. She’s the one Kardashian who never, ever backs down from a fight.

21. She’s a great motivator.

22. She’s always ready for a good time.

23. Being the life of the party comes naturally to Khloe.

24. We love that she speaks honestly—all day, every day.



25. She has feelings just like everyone else, and isn’t afraid to show them.

26. She always speaks up for herself, never letting her harshest critics get her down.

27. She has a heartwarming relationship with black sheep brother Rob:

28. Even though she seems a little crazy sometimes, she definitely keeps her business tight.

29. She knows that massive, over-the-top weddings are not necessarily the way to showcase real love—even if you are a Kardashian.

30. She breaks life down into simple, easy choices.

Through all the ups and downs this Kardashian has had to face, she still comes out on top looking like this: