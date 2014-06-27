StyleCaster
30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

by

Today is Khloe Kardashian’s 30th birthday, and even if you’re not “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” you’ve probably been exposed to her big sister wisdom, heartfelt Twitter rants, and bold and brassy Instagram shots.  With all the madness that constantly surrounds the Kardashian clan, we have to admit we’re consistently impressed by her honestly and gutsy approach to life.

Here, we rounded up 30 reasons why Khloe Kardashian is pretty much the best Kardashian—or, at least, our favorite Kardashian—illustrated with GIFs, of course.

Never change, Khloe!

1. She’s full of sage advice.

tumblr_m673okJ0aq1qdebi8o1_500

2. She’s a thoughtful (and bold!) entrepreneur.  giphy1 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

3. Even though her family might give her a hard time about her weight … tumblr_lttx6psItj1qb3f11o1_500

… She’s always ready to brush the dirt off her shoulders and boost her self esteem.

tumblr mzat68xnz41rfduvxo1 500 gif 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

4. We love her stance on real curves and body image.

tumblrn0ib460wsu1qawq49o1500 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

5. No matter what any critic may say, she always knows how to turn an insult into a positive experience.

tumblr_mfg2l8R4YN1rkvvzho1_500

6. She even knows how to handle the hidden insults.

tumblr lwgn28lyzg1qd0h1do1 500 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

7. She is fiercely supportive of her partners.
end 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

8. Even when things don’t work out, she’s always honest about her mistakes and acts from her gut.

tumblr lswoe944u31ql0vijo1 500 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

9. She has the inner confidence to know she’ll always come out on top. tumblr_n2l2invOjI1toieuwo1_500

10. She has a remarkable eye for analyzing fashion.

rs 500x250 131106123828 gif8 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

11. She’s always ready for any situation.

khloe kardashian im ready 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

12. She has a loving, close, fun relationship with her sister Kourtney … 

anigif enhanced buzz 16440 1372355728 2 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

13. … And she isn’t  afraid to be honest with her about very real life situations:

anigif enhanced buzz 14751 1372354545 2 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

14. She’s very concerned with the well being of the rest of her family—all the way down to their choice of babysitter.

c0680825706414b770e90858793416cc.jpg

15. She has an amazing sense of humor. 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

16. She manages to stay remarkably grounded, despite living in a world where your sister is Kim Kardashian.

khloe-kardashian.com-239464

17. She is a lioness when it comes to people messing with her.

tumblr_n2ifpf7jNq1qc8ngyo1_500

18. And she is a lioness when it comes to protecting her family.

HS_KhloeKSassy_08

19. She can take care of them herself—like that one time she hit Scott!

tumblr_n0p1ilKsI01toieuwo1_500

20. She’s the one Kardashian who never, ever backs down from a fight.

rs 560x313 130529140630 khloe jail 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

21. She’s a great motivator.

tumblr_m22nnhbtE91qkx6hwo1_500

22. She’s always ready for a good time.

tumblr_lth5jyTj3i1qb3f11o1_500

23. Being the life of the party comes naturally to Khloe.

tumblr lok250yc5f1qmmfp3o1 500 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

24. We love that she speaks honestly—all day, every day. 
 tumblr_mhos7eTj9g1ro16hgo1_500

25. She has feelings just like everyone else, and isn’t afraid to show them.

tumblr m94xq51yxh1r81wtbo1 500 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

26. She always speaks up for herself, never letting her harshest critics get her down.

tumblr_macycbvLJE1rge84co1_500

27. She has a heartwarming relationship with black sheep brother Rob:

rob kardashian delete twitter contact lamar odom 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

28. Even though she seems a little crazy sometimes, she definitely keeps her business tight.

tumblr_mf74uzKRpd1r3gi71o1_500

29. She knows that massive, over-the-top weddings are not necessarily the way to showcase real love—even if you are a Kardashian.

tumblr m9oyjfb4le1ryt72ho1 500 30 Reasons Khloe Kardashian is Our Favorite Kardashian (in GIFs!)

30. She breaks life down into simple, easy choices.

tumblr_mvr3gaYzfc1sfftvuo1_500

Through all the ups and downs this Kardashian has had to face, she still comes out on top looking like this: 

tumblr_n4q83hFCsb1rosb88o1_250

