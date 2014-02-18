Talk About a Statement Coat: Khloe Kardashian Paints Obscenity on Fur Jacket

Talk about a statement coat: Khloe Kardashian stepped out in New York City Monday wearing a floor-length faux-fur jacket with the words “Fxck Yo Fur” spray painted in red on the back.
Yes, really.
The reality starlet and animal-rights activist (though we use the word “activist” lightly—apart from appearing nude in a PETA ad in 2008, we’re not sure what else she does with the cause) was shopping in the city’s SoHo neighborhood with sisters Kim and Kourtney and obviously caused a huge (and, probably, orchestrated) stir with paparazzi, who were snapping like wild men to capture the foursome (yes, we’re counting Khloe’s coat as its own entity.)
Afterwards, the 29-year-old posted a Keek video of herself in the statement coat, and captioned it: “F*ck Yo Fur!!! Fake fur all day people!!”
It’s worth noting that in 2012, Khloe ended her relationship with PETA after she learned the woman who flour-bombed sister Kim at a red carpet event had ties with the organization, and posted a series of tweets Monday about how her coat is not affiliated with the group.
What do you think of Khloe’s statement fur? More power to her, or keep quiet? Weigh in!