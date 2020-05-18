Khloé Kardashian Isn’t ‘Bothered’ By Her Ex French Montana Flirting With Kourtney

KoKo is unbothered. Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to French Montana flirting with Kourtney isn’t what we expected from someone whose ex-boyfriend hit on her sister, but, hey, we’ll take it. For those who don’t know, Kourtney took to her Instagram on Friday, May 15, to share a sexy photo of her in a bikini in her backyard. The post received thousands of comments, one of which was from Kourtney’s sister’s ex-boyfriend, who wrote: “Owwwwww ratataaa.”

Obvi, given that French is Khloé’s ex-boyfriend and Kourtney is Khloé’s older sister, fans were confused as to why French hit on his ex-girlfriend’s sister. While it seems weird to us, a source told HollywoodLife that KoKo isn’t bothered by the Instagram flirtation. “French is still really close with Kourtney. They’re really good friends. Khloe is not bothered at all by French leaving a comment on her social media page,” the insider said. “Kourtney and French both found it funny. French and Kourtney actually talk all of the time and he and Khloe will talk every now and then too. He’s remained friendly with the family.”

The source went on to explain that it’s been years since KoKo and French dated—the couple broke up in December 2014 after about five months of dating—so there are zero romantic feelings left. “Khloé and French haven’t been romantic for so long. Everyone’s completely moved on. Him leaving a friendly little comment is harmless and meaningless,” the insider said. “Despite rumors, Kourtney and French never dated but they think it’s funny people think they did. They’re both flirty people, but Kourtney never would do that.”

Though there are rumors that Khloé has rekindled her relationship with Tristan Thompson, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter, True, KoKo has maintained that the two are simply coparents. As for Kourt, it seems like the mom of three is fine on her own now too. Who knows what the real deal is between French and Kourt, but if KoKo is cool with it, so are we.