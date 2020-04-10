Khloé Kardashian Is Freezing Her Eggs After Saying She’ll ‘Never Date Again’

Focused on herself. Khloé Kardashian will freeze her eggs a year after Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. On the Thursday, April 9, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé and her mom, Kris Jenner, talked about her future, and how she’s not ready to date again.

“I have friends that are like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone.’ I just don’t care. I’m focused on myself and True and that’s just what I do,” Khloé told her mom. “Who knows, maybe I’ll never date again.”

The middle Kardashian sister went on to explain in a confessional interview that she’s focused on her 2-year-old daughter True (whom she shares with Tristan) and doesn’t wan to feel ashamed by that. “If I wanted to date, I would date,” she said. ” I want to invest my energy in my daughter in my self-healing and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon…I’m actually fucking fantastic and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon.”

And while the Good American designer is confident that she doesn’t want to date again as of now, she can’t say what she will want in the future. “I said I’m never gonna date again but that’s like me saying I never want to drink again when I’m hungover,” she later told her best friend Malika Haqq. That’s when Malika suggested that her friend freeze her eggs, in the case she meets someone else in the future and wants to have children with them. “While you’re in the unsure phase, why don’t you just freeze your eggs?” Malika asked.

Khloé agreed and told her mom that she’s decided to freeze her eggs. Kris then joked that her daughter should freeze some “embyros” using Tristan’s sperm. However, Khloé did not think the joke was so funny. “I’m not there yet,” she responded to her mom.