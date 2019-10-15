Apparently, Khloé Kardashian Has Forgiven Tristan Thompson—Girl, We Could Never

It couldn’t be us, and we’re thankful it isn’t. Khloé Kardashian’s forgiven Tristan Thompson for the cheating scandals and as we’ve said she’s a better woman than we could ever be. If you recall–when Khloé was pregnant with her daughter True–photos and videos leaked that Tristan had been cheating on the reality starlet from the beginning. For the sake of their baby girl and maybe for her own sanity–Khloé decided to forgive the NBA player for those indiscretions. However, that didn’t stop Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson from spreading his community peen (and lips) far and wide.

Things came to a head over Valentine’s Day Weekend 2019. Though Tristan was supposed to be in Los Angeles visiting with Khloé and True–he threw a house party where he was caught locking lips with family friend Jordyn Woods. To say it was a hot mess express would be an understatement. Jordyn was ousted from the KarJenner inner circle and Khloé was finally fed up with her former beau. Though they’ve been cordial and co-parenting for the better part of a year–it seems that Khloé has fully forgiven Tristan for his wayward ways.

TUH

On a recent episode of Jay Shetty‘s podcast, On Purpose, Khloé revealed,

I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans. But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim. I believe in ‘Okay this happened to me, let’s figure it out, let’s push through it,’ and maybe if I am open and honest about it, it can help other people feel like, ‘It’s okay, we are all human, we are all going to get through things. But you can’t just condemn somebody for sinning differently than you did,. I feel like we are all so quick to just exile people and it’s just so heavy to me. Something I’m just focusing on is making sure I am healed from that, or as much as I can, and try to understand it as much as I can. And then don’t distract myself. I try to have a lot of me time in the mornings, and that is where I kind of filter through that.

We get this, we do–but Koko certainly exiled Jordyn *Kanye shrug.*

As for her current relationship with Tristan–they are no longer romantically involved–but they have a great co-parenting relationship. Khloé explained,