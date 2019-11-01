Apparently Khloé Kardashian Never Went To Prom, But That’s All About To Change

“I’ve never been to prom before but I have always wondered what prom is like,” says KoKo in a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip. Turns out, she was about to find out: Khloé Kardashian’s first prom date was with a longtime KUWTK fan, Narbeh, who invited her via Instagram DM’s to his high school prom. Khloé — who skipped out on the school tradition as a teenager — decided to tag along with the Armenian supporter. “It was a really special request, and I’ve never been to prom,” Khloé confessed, “so I felt really lucky that I was invited.” We’re not crying, you’re crying.

It’s super sweet that Khloé made one of her fans dreams come true by acting as his date to prom, but that doesn’t mean that the situation was all so clear to her. The 35-year-old Good American founder explained, “I have no idea what happens at prom.” As her mom, Kris Jenner, walked around the kitchen, Khloé began to wonder out loud. “Do I get a limo?” she asked. Kris, to her credit, looked on in horror. “You have to get a limo! It’s prom!” Poor KoKo.

Khloé wasn’t entirely clueless here, though. She joked, “I feel like people literally go in helicopters these days,” and you know what, she’s not too far off. Prom and promposals are taking on crazy forms — but Kris gave her good advice to stick to the basics, like ordering corsages and getting Narbeh his boutonniere.

That said, Kris didn’t quite hit the nail on the head with every recommendation. She suggested that Khloé bring champagne, as if that’d be appropriate at an underage, high school dance. “No, prom is in high school, Mom. High is under 21. They’re, like, 18!” Khloé said. But Kris, in all of her petty glory, said: “Okay, well, you’re 34.” 💀

Whether KoKo brought champagne or not is still up in the air, but we do know she made a nod to her mom’s suggestion at prom, after all. Narbeh, who attended prom with Khloé way back in June, tweeted a series of adorable photos with the Kardashian star — and in it, we see Khloé’s holding a placard that reads “You had me at open bar.” Interesting.

Narbeh, on his part, wrote a sweet message about the experience: Took my baby @khloekardashian to prom with me! 😍 ❤️Feeling over the moon!” Too cute.