Khloé Kardashian Found Out Kris Jenner Lied To Her About Lamar Odom & She Is Pissed

Just when you thought the book on Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s hellish whirlwind of a relationship was completely shut, here comes Keeping Up With The Kardashians with yet another twist on the story. An upcoming episode reveals Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s feud over Lamar Odom. The conflict has to do with Lamar’s new book, and in true KUWTK style, it looks super intense.

It’s been a while since people were discussing the Lamar + Khloé drama rather than her more recent Tristan Thompson situation. That whole Tristan journey has been such a mess that it’s hard to even remember Lamar ever existed. But yes, Khloé and Lamar were married for a total of seven years once upon a time, and their marriage was rife with drama and issues. Namely, Lamar cheated on Khloé and struggled with drug use; he once even threatened to kill her. Yikes. They finally divorced in 2016, and earlier this year, Lamar released a memoir about his life called Darkness To Light. Khloé was a big part of his life for some time, so naturally, she appears in the book (which she is totally fine with).

On the new KUWTK episode, Khloé is reckoning with the book’s contents for the first time. Somehow, the book revealed to her that her mom Kris Jenner withheld some important information from her about Lamar.

“Lamar is writing a book,” Khloé tells her sister Kylie Jenner in a clip from the episode. “In the book, I found out that Mom’s lying to me.”

The clip then flashes to Kris scrolling through her cell phone. She says “I’m trying to do damage control.”

The clip does not reveal what, exactly, Kris lied about. But whatever it was, it was big enough that Khloé was seriously pissed at her mom.

Later in the same clip, Khloé and Scott Disick are talking about all of this in the kitchen. “She literally thinks you’re gonna, like, come for her,” Scott says. Khloé replies that that’s exactly what she plans to do.

What could Kris’s horrible lie be?! The episode airs this Sunday.