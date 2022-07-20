Khloe’s Family Isn’t Shocked ‘Big Flirt’ Tristan Is Already Dating While They’re Having a Baby—It’s ‘Embarrassing’

Separate ways. Khloé Kardashian’s family is not having it with Tristan Thompson’s dating life. Sources close to the family revealed that they are pretty apathetic to the Chicago Bulls basketball player’s actions after his cheating scandal.

Sources revealed to UsWeekly on July 20, 2022, that the Kardashians really don’t care about what Tristan does. “Tristan normally does his own thing and is present when it comes to True,” a source said. “Him being spotted with another woman isn’t shocking news to the Kardashians — it’s happened multiple times over the past few months.” Another source added, that Kourtney, Kim, Kendall and Kylie “are completely supportive of each other and are there for Khloé. They will of course be there to support her and the baby. “As for Tristan, most of them have distanced themselves from him, especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee.”

Tristan was spotted in Mykonos, Greece on the weekend of July 16, 2022. TMZ posted a video of Tristan partying in a club called Bonbonniere and surrounded by girls. In one particular instance, he was seen walking hand in hand through the streets of Mykonos with a mystery woman around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Khloe’s representative announced that she and Tristan were expecting a baby via surrogate to Page Six on July 13, 2022. The rep’s statement read, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Tristan and Khloé planned to have the surrogate before it was revealed that Tristan cheated with Maralee Nichols. “When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated,” a source told People on July 14, 2022. “Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé. She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.”

Maralee Nichols welcomed Tristan’s baby boy in December 2021. Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. After denying he was the father for weeks, Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

Kim was the one who broke the news to Khloé on an episode of The Kardashians. “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim told Kourtney and Kylie during the episode. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.” Kylie replied, “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”