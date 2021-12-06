Here’s Where Khloé’s Family Stands With Tristan After He Allegedly Cheated & Fathered Another Woman’s Baby

By her side. Khloé Kardashian’s family’s response to Tristan Thompson’s baby rumors show how much they support the youngest Kardashian sister no matter what happens with her and her ex-boyfriend.

News broke on December 3, 2021, that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloé—with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True—in March 2021 with personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he celebrated his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Maralee claimed that Tristan is also the father of her baby and sued him for child support, as well as reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs.

In her the court documents, Maralee also included alleged texts from Tristan confirming their relationship and ‘insisting that she get an abortion,” as well as “threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.” Another alleged text also shows that Tristan, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret and claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the current season and would soon be “unemployed.”

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

A rep for Maralee confirmed to People on December 6, 2021, that she gave birth to her and Tristan’s alleged son around the time news of their affair broke. Along with True, Tristan is also the father of 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig. But what does Khloé’s family think? A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the Kardashian-Jenners—which include siblings Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, Kylie and Rob and mom Kris—”kind of over” Tristan “right now” but would

“never” speak ill of him in front of True. “They would never trash Tristan in front of True, but they think Khloe needs to put him in his place and not act so nice constantly. He hasn’t been great to her,” the insider said. “The family is not at all surprised by the news and have Khloe’s back and just want her to be fine with it and not sad. They don’t think Tristan would ever be faithful and are glad their romantic relationship is done.”

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that the Kardashian-Jenners’ focus is on Khloé and that they have “all rallied around her” after news of Tristan’s affair. “[They] have been very supportive to her,” the source said. “Even though Khloé is hurt, she’s staying strong and trying to move forward.”

The insider also confirmed that Khloé and Tristan—who dated from 2016 to 2021 and split in June 2021 after rumors Tristan cheated on her with model Sydney Chase—have been broken up for “many months” but “have been coparenting together” for True. “Khloé’s family is supportive of her, but they are there for both Khloé and for Tristan,” the insider said. “They’re both True’s parents and the family is supportive of both.”

As for what Khloé thinks, Entertainment Tonight’s source claimed that the Good American founder had “hope” that she and Tristan would “get back together” after their breakup in June 2021 but is officially “done” with her ex-boyfriend after news of his baby with Maralee. “Khloé is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan’s new baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloé is always so positive, but this brought her down a little,” the insider said. “She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it’s really done for now, but she thinks it’s for the best.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked, “There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.