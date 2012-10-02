Report: Reality Queen Khloé Kardashian To Co-Host “The X Factor” With Mario Lopez

When it comes to reality shows, it’s been a recent a trend to fill the judges’ panel and hosting slots with A-listers, so this recent announcement has us scratching our heads.

Khloé Kardashian Odom, the most outspoken member of the Kardashian clan and the devoted wife of NBA star Lamar Odom, will become co-host of the “X Factor” with former “Saved by the Bell” star Mario Lopez, reported TMZ.com.

We know she’s a reality show star and all, but is she really qualified to host a live national television show? (She did judge a drag pageant that features transvestite impersonators pretending to be her on season 1 of “Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami,” so we guess that counts as something).

One thing’s for sure: She’s got opinions, and not afraid to share ’em. This should be interesting.

Who watches “X Factor” and who’s excited about this?