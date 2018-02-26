Khloé Kardashian Slammed for Exploiting OCD in a ‘Cute’ Series for Her Website

The Kardashians are never too far from controversy. This time, the backlash is on Khloé Kardashian, who is being sharply criticized for naming a home organization series on her website and app after obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was recently slammed by fans after she published another article in her “Khlo-C-D” series, which provides readers with space-saving organization tips. After promoting her latest article, which shows fans how Khloé organizes her dishes, cups, and utensils, the E! personality was lambasted for naming her series after a mental illness.

Many critics brought up the point that OCD, a disorder in which people have “obsessive thoughts and urges or compulsive, repetitive behaviors,” according to WebMD, is a serious mental illness. One follower, who has OCD, pointed out that the disorder has nothing to do with organization, but with anxiety and the compulsive acts people with OCD must do to relieve that anxiety.

Several critics schooled Khloé on how she was exploiting OCD by insensitively using the disorder to promote her business and brand herself and her love for extreme home organization as “cute,” “quirky,” and “charming.”

Like many critics have pointed out, there’s a long-standing misconception that has associated OCD with organization and extreme neatness. Likewise, many celebrities, such as Jennifer Lawrence, have come under fire in the past for joking about OCD and minimizing the experience of those with the disorder as “cute” or “quirky.”

This isn’t the first article in Khloé’s “Klo-C-D” series and it’s likely not going to be the last, so we’re disappointed in how the reality star hasn’t taken the criticism to heart and renamed the series to something that doesn’t appropriate mental illness or the experience of those with OCD. The pun isn’t funny, Khloé. Do something.