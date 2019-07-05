Khloé Kardashian Got Real About Holding Hands With Scott Disick

There have always been rumors concerning celebrities being linked, especially in a family setting. Now, Khloé Kardashian explained Scott Disick’s hand holding with her. There have been rumors that the pair have had more than a sibling-like relationship before, but Khloé has always kept it real on where their relationship stands.

The duo recently sat down with AOL’s Gibson Johns promoting their E! Network series Revenge Body and Flip it like Disick where they talked about past rumors. Khloé and Scott even got candid about a few times the two have been photographed holding hands. The conversation started when a photo from December 2014 was brought up where the two are seen holding hands.

“Scott and I, the reason why we started holding hands was because in Vegas, we were going for Kim’s birthday, and we were walking down the red carpet and Scott went to grab Kourtney’s hand, but he accidentally grabbed mine and everyone got pictures,” Khloe explained while appearing on AOL. “It was for, like, a second, but everyone got pictures and thought we were, like, together or whatever — over a hand hold! — so then we just started f–king with everyone.”

Scott and Khloé have been known to have a very strong relationship amid the complications and drama of the KarJenner family. They have even become partners in crime, pranking their family members as it suits them. Well, Scott and Khloé can add pranking their fans and followers as well, since it’s very clear the pair have a totally platonic relationship.