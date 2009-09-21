Khloe Kardashian Engaged to Lamar Odom

Last time we caught up with Khloe Kardashian (via our television screens on Keeping Up With With the Kardashians) she was single, whiny, and contemplating moving to New York to gain independence from the family. Well, apparently all that has changed. Khloe recently announced that her and her boyfriend of six weeks, LA Lakers forward, Lamar Odom, are engaged. So this means Khloe’s now not single, not whiny (we hope!) and tied down to California forever.

The couple has announced that they plan on getting married before Lamar’s training starts up for the season, so that gives Khloe approximately two weeks to plan her wedding. The most important day of a girl’s life planned in two weeks…is that a joke? Even with the amount of money at the Kardashian sisters’ disposal, attempting this feat sounds disastrous. Time to pack it up for Vegas, K. The good news is, we won’t have to wait too long to find out what she cooks up for the event.

What will the youngest Kardashian sister come up with this time? Thoughts?

All images: FamePictures