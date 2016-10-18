Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Donald Trump: ‘Not Cool or Appropriate’

Donald Trump has said some horrible things about women. Recently, comments he allegedly made about Khloé Kardashian have come to the surface, and the reality star does not appreciate it.

To back up a tic: When Kardashian starred on The Apprentice, Trump “basically wanted to just get rid of her,” an editor from the show told The Huffington Post. “He called her a ‘piglet.’” Another Apprentice source confirmed the claims, adding that Trump called her “a fat piglet” and asked, “Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?”

So when the L.A. Times had the chance to ask Kardashian about her thoughts re: Trump this week, she was all too happy to clap back at the remarks, which she called “cruel.”

Kardashian also said that she wasn’t aware of Trump’s distaste at the time. “I didn’t think he was saying those things about me,” she told the Times. “But he says those comments about a lot of women—really derogatory things. Someone who is that simplistic to judge things off of surface is not someone I want running my country.”

She called him out for his inappropriate comments—about her, and about many other women. “It’s not cool or appropriate for any person, male or female, to judge someone else by their looks,” she said. “I find it really cruel. It’s wild.”

Kardashian went on to say that she’s not about to let his “piglet” comments get her down. “I’m a tough cookie, so something that he said—that’s not gonna bother me,” she said. “Ninety percent of the time, [criticism] doesn’t bother me. I’m not sure why. I think I’m just in my own world. But I believe that’s why [those incidents] happen to me, because I can take it. If that’s what it takes to get even just this little group of people to realize how shady and bad and negative that one person is, I can take it.”

Plus, Kardashian didn’t even want to be on his stupid show to begin with. She told Chelsea Handler on her Netflix talk show earlier this year that The Apprentice was all Kris Jenner’s idea. “My mom made me do it,” she said. “I hated every minute of it.” How’s it feel in the shade, Trump?